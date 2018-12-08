AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Stake Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1,785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,834,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,775,197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 17.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,120,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 10,460,543 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,943,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,935,000 after buying an additional 8,727,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 19,565.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,800,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,486,000 after buying an additional 6,765,932 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $24,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

ABEV opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

