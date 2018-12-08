American Airlines Group (AAL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,375,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,511. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,390.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,592.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PHH Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 41,906 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,231 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

