American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,301,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,469,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,641,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 387,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,393,000 after purchasing an additional 64,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,549,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,500,000 after purchasing an additional 564,041 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

NYSE:AEP opened at $79.32 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.83%.

In related news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-position-reduced-by-jacobi-capital-management-llc.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.