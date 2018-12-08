American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Shares Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 83.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $79.32 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 72.83%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/american-electric-power-company-inc-aep-shares-bought-by-charter-trust-co.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.