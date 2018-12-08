American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Cars.com Inc. (CARS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 311.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 417,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at about $943,000.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $24.27 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Cars.com had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

