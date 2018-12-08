American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Price Target Cut to $15.30 by Analysts at Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $16.50 to $15.30 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 52.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 141.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 292,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 171,314 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 42.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 47.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.