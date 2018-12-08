American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.33 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.69-0.73 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AOBC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.95.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.67 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AOBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum cut American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 target price on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
