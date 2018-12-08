American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.44 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.69-0.73 EPS.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.82. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.67 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOBC shares. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/american-outdoor-brands-aobc-updates-q3-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.