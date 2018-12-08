American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:AOBC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,998,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,133. The company has a market capitalization of $664.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.08. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.67 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.69%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $133,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 308.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth $278,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

