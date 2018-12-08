American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Receives $98.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

AMWD stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 144,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.17 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

