AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $402.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.35 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.19.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,120,696.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $170,324,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

