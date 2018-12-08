Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.65

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 1121491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $629,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 620,000 shares of company stock worth $7,505,000. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,046,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

