AMP Capital Investors Ltd Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 45.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 104,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter worth about $13,650,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $127.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

