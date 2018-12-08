AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $6.86 Million Stake in Avnet (AVT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,479 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avnet by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $2,221,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

In other Avnet news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $6.86 Million Stake in Avnet (AVT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-6-86-million-stake-in-avnet-avt.html.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.