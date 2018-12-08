AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) Receives $14.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of AFSI stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,723. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 42.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AmTrust Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AmTrust Financial Services by 122.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

