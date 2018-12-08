Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $30,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,272,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,211,000 after buying an additional 240,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,576,249,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,756,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,087,005,000 after buying an additional 180,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,133,000 after acquiring an additional 348,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $928,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,766.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $250,587.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $4,601,096 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

