Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.63. Athene reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 price target on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,180.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $4,340,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,065,766.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,000 shares of company stock worth $9,561,140. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,296,000 after acquiring an additional 84,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,891,000 after buying an additional 632,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,729,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,027,000 after buying an additional 552,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,624,000 after buying an additional 703,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Athene by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,996,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,524,000 after buying an additional 1,475,608 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,314. Athene has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

