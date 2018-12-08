Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Argus lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

BBBY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.92. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

