Analysts Anticipate Encana Corp (ECA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Encana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Encana reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encana will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

ECA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In other news, insider Douglas James Suttles purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,041.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 243,655 shares of company stock worth $2,089,214. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 421.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Encana has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

