Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.16. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,027 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LITE traded down $2.82 on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.40.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

