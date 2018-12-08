Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $413.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.72.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total value of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.43. 709,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $247.51 and a 1-year high of $530.68.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.