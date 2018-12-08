Analysts Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of GTES opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Gates Industrial news, insider Ivo Jurek acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 46,566.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

