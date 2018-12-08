Analysts Expect Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post sales of $250.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.90 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $234.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $972.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.46 million to $974.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

NYSE HAE traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.17. 609,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,407. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $548,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Haemonetics by 195.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 59,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.