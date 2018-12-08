Analysts Expect Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. Howard Hughes posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Howard Hughes from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NYSE:HHC traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.39. 196,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,299. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $104.04 and a 1-year high of $142.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO David Weinreb bought 50,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.39 per share, with a total value of $5,469,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,961,112.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 13,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $1,711,856.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 56,570 shares of company stock worth $6,188,272 and sold 990,745 shares worth $109,891,796. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

