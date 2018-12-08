Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.53 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $378,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 200,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,095,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,597,000 after acquiring an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 432,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.