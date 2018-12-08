Analysts Expect Oclaro Inc (OCLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) to announce sales of $135.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oclaro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.92 million. Oclaro posted sales of $139.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oclaro will report full year sales of $540.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.04 million to $559.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $613.12 million, with estimates ranging from $603.14 million to $626.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oclaro.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Oclaro had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $131.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oclaro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Oclaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oclaro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oclaro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.48.

NASDAQ:OCLR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. 4,192,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,022. Oclaro has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oclaro by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,205 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Oclaro by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oclaro during the 2nd quarter worth $6,001,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oclaro during the 2nd quarter worth $7,172,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oclaro during the 2nd quarter worth $4,465,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Oclaro Company Profile

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

