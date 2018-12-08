Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp (RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will announce $82.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.03 million. Regional Management posted sales of $72.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $305.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.79 million to $306.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $350.70 million, with estimates ranging from $339.72 million to $361.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Regional Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 15.2% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Regional Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RM opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.78. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 44.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

