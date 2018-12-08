Analysts Expect Steris PLC (STE) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Steris posted earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Steris had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Steris’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steris from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Steris from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

In other news, insider Michael J. Tokich sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,111,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steris stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steris has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $121.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

