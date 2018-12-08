Analysts Set Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Price Target at $22.35

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.25 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 199,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,156. The stock has a market cap of $825.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.84 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 473.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 196,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 69,203 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 53,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

