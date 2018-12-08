Analyzing Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) & DCP Midstream (DCP)

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 131.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DCP Midstream pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.3% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and DCP Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 10.23% 16.28% 6.71% DCP Midstream 2.76% 4.18% 2.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and DCP Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 1 19 1 3.00 DCP Midstream 2 3 6 0 2.36

Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus target price of $32.74, indicating a potential upside of 24.95%. DCP Midstream has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.44%. Given DCP Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DCP Midstream is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and DCP Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $29.24 billion 1.94 $2.80 billion $1.32 19.85 DCP Midstream $8.46 billion 0.56 $229.00 million $0.53 62.30

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than DCP Midstream. Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats DCP Midstream on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,600 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 14 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,800 miles of crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 495 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,700 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related activities, including 800 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,100 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

