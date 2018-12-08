Analyzing Manning and Napier (MN) and Hennessy Advisors (HNNA)

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Manning and Napier and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning and Napier 0.73% 12.17% 8.56% Hennessy Advisors 37.76% 25.31% 16.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Manning and Napier and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manning and Napier and Hennessy Advisors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning and Napier $201.53 million 0.13 $3.58 million $0.40 4.38 Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.61 $20.61 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manning and Napier.

Dividends

Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Manning and Napier pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Manning and Napier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Manning and Napier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Manning and Napier has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats Manning and Napier on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

