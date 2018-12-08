Analyzing TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (TWODY) & FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (FXTGY)

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR $5.11 billion 1.38 $715.67 million $2.59 8.34 FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR $151.58 million 1.18 $6.89 million $0.07 18.57

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR N/A N/A N/A FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR and FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR beats FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAYLOR WIMPEY P/ADR Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

FOXTONS Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services. It also offers mortgage advisory services and related products. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

