Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in Nordson Co. (NDSN) Stock

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $433,847.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $113.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Nordson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/ancora-advisors-llc-invests-115000-in-nordson-co-ndsn-stock.html.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.