AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.50. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 4524604 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of -1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

