ANON Price Reaches $0.13 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003736 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,830.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.02764984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00135242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175953 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.09833901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 19,961,616 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.