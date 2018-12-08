Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AINV. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AINV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 409,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 103.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,591,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

