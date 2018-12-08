Apple (AAPL) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Rosenblatt Securities Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $165.00 target price from Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.95.

AAPL stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $858.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

