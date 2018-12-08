Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,624 shares of company stock worth $313,283 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.