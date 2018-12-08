Aquila Resources (AQA) Shares Down 15.8%

Aquila Resources Inc (TSE:AQA)’s share price dropped 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 268,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 90,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aquila Resources Company Profile (TSE:AQA)

Aquila Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, copper, lead, silver, and nickel deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Back Forty project, a development stage volcanogenic massive sulfide discovery deposit located in Menominee County, Michigan.

