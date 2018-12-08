ArcelorMittal (MT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.48

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 234473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/arcelormittal-mt-hits-new-12-month-low-at-21-48.html.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.