Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $131,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

