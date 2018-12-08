Aricoin (ARI) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Aricoin (CURRENCY:ARI) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Aricoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aricoin has a total market cap of $59,830.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Aricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00033952 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aricoin Profile

ARI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2014. Aricoin’s total supply is 232,432,480 coins. Aricoin’s official Twitter account is @AricoinCurrency. Aricoin’s official website is aricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Aricoin

Aricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

