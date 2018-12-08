Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

NYSE:ANET opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $210.55 and a fifty-two week high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total transaction of $124,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $287,699.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,875. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,653,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,324,000 after purchasing an additional 847,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,896,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,078,000 after purchasing an additional 115,383 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,263,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,376,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,087,000 after purchasing an additional 268,089 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

