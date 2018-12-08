Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on Arlo Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Arlo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,714,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,913,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

