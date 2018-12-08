Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €8.70 ($10.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €8.90 ($10.35) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.63 ($10.03).

Shares of AT1 opened at €7.24 ($8.42) on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of €6.75 ($7.85).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

