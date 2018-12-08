Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 84.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $79.03.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $934,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,705.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $299,233.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,639.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

