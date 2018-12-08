Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

NYSE APAM opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.17 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 199.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $21,303,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,304,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,621,000 after purchasing an additional 376,142 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 66.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 887,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,762,000 after purchasing an additional 353,647 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $8,913,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $9,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.