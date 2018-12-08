Asante Solutions (PUMP) Trading Down 4.9%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s share price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.28. 87,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,698,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $24.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.
Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $431,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter.
Asante Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUMP)
Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.
Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.