ASML (ASML) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.14 ($231.56).

