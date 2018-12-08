Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Technology from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of AZPN traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.49 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $549,791.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,510,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $192,607.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $750,274 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 584.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 534,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,832,000 after acquiring an additional 455,977 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Aspen Technology by 62.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 267,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,965,000 after buying an additional 362,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Aspen Technology by 180.5% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 37,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

